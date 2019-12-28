SPRING, Texas — Spring neighbors are banding together to stop burglars. Taking the law into their own hands early Friday morning, they were able to get at least one suspect off the street.

It was the second time in three days cars on their street have been broken into. They’re fed up and furious.

“We were not going to let him go and get away with this," one neighbor said.

Surveillance video showed at 3 a.m. on Christmas, two guys were inside a stranger’s truck, searching for some extra gifts. But there was nothing to take, so they moved on.

“Our other neighbors, they did have several very expensive items taken from them," the neighbor said.

Two nights later, around 1 a.m., neighbors saw movement inside another truck across the street.

This time, they were ready.

“If we're not able to sit here and try to stand up for what is ours, then it’s just going to continuously get taken," that neighbor said.

Cameras caught it all. The first couple ran outside as one suspect darted away. Pointing his pistol at that suspect, the husband yells at him to stop.

“I was like, 'Hey, I do have a gun, and I will shoot,'" he said.

His wife pinned the suspect to the ground, and others ran outside to help.

“The rest of the neighbors came out and joined us just to make sure that nothing else happened, you know. Didn’t get hurt in any way," the neighbor said.

Two other suspects got away, but not that one.

“We were successful, and we at least got one criminal off the streets," the neighbor said.

Then deputies arrived and took him in.

“It’s very unusual, and we always caution against getting involved. That’s what we’re here for. But we are very fortunate that it was a safe resolution that did not end in any injured parties," said Capt. Jonathan Zitzmann with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Just 17 years old, Paul Madison was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. The neighbors who took him down are just hoping this wakes him up.

“The life of crime is not the way to go. We work real hard for out stuff, and you should do the same. You should work really hard, actually get jobs and finish school, and just do better with your life," the neighbor said.

Neighbors say they’re positive it’s the same group targeting their cars both nights, but deputies are still working to confirm that.

Call deputies if you have any information about the suspects.

