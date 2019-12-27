HOUSTON — Two children and an adult were injured after coming in contact with an electrical ground box at a Houston city park earlier this year, and now the families of the two girls are filing a lawsuit.

According to an attorney for the families, Emma Lazcano, 9, and McKinley Ray, 6, came in contact with the box during a softball practice and were shocked. David Gilbert, who is Emma’s grandfather and coach of the team, was injured trying to save the girls.

After the incident, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered the City Parks and Recreation Department to replace electrical ground boxes in all parks, but the families say it was too late.

“That something like this can happen at a public park where children are invited to play after the city had received multiple complaints of electrical problems truly shocks the conscious – it is wrong and outrageous.” Sean Roberts, attorney for the families said. “The responsible parties must be held fully accountable.”

The families are announcing a $25 million lawsuit against the City of Houston, CenterPoint Energy, Lindale Little League and park electrical contractors.

The city of Houston responded, saying that they had not been served with the lawsuit and went on to say, "As a reminder, Houston Parks and Recreation Department issued the statement below after the incident.

"All ground covers boxes at Moody have been inspected for safety and their replacement has begun with work to be completed as soon as possible.

Beginning with high-usage areas, all electrical ground boxes regardless of location within a City park, will also be replaced or upgraded for safety."

CenterPoint also responded to KHOU, saying, "We don’t comment on pending litigation.

We've also reached out to the Little League organizations. We are expecting a response shortly.

Emma Lazcano, 9, and McKinley Ray, 6, came in contact with an electrical ground box back in September.

