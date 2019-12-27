HOUSTON — A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the neck in northwest Harris County.

The victim had gotten off a Metro bus to the 12800 block of Mosiellee and was walking to a friend's house.

The two suspects followed him and tried to rob him at gunpoint, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The teen resisted so they shot him.

The suspects took the teen’s cell phone and ran away, according to an HCSO deputy on the scene.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Check back for more on this developing story.





