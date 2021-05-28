Video: Robber holds woman at gunpoint, kicks her while stealing from grocery store safe, HPD says

Houston police need help identifying the suspect responsible.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division has released surveillance video of an unidentified suspect who they say held a grocery store employee at gunpoint.

The robber allegedly took money from a safe inside the East End store.

This happened on May 9 at the El Ahorro Supermarket in the 6900 block of Capitol, which is in the Magnolia Park neighborhood.

Houston police said an employee was locking up when she was approached by the armed robber.

The woman said the man forced her back inside of the store and demanded she take him to the back where the safe was. Once in the back office, the man forced the woman to open the safe, all while grabbing her by the neck and pointing a gun to her side, according to police.

Once the safe was open, the suspect grabbed the money and put it in a Nike backpack. Surveillance video showed the suspect kicked the woman before running away in an unknown direction.

We need your help to identify the suspect wanted in an aggravated robbery on May 9 during closing time at a grocery store at the 6900 block of Capitol. Suspect cleaned out the safe while kicking an employee several times before fleeing. See full story at https://t.co/eJba69OurX pic.twitter.com/FW1xJEdJWQ — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 28, 2021

There is no known description of the suspect. The only thing police have to go on is that he was wearing a green hoodie, white shoes with black shoelaces. He was also wearing tan pants, had a Nike backpack and wore gloves.

Police ask if you have any information on this suspect or this robbery to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.