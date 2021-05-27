HPD searching for shooter after 18-year-old killed in east Houston

Police said they got reports of people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove through a neighborhood.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed an 18-year-old man in northeast Houston Thursday.

Police said they got reports of people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove through a neighborhood near the intersection of Indianapolis Street and Uvalde Road.

By the time officers arrived, they found the victim still inside his car, which had stopped in the front yard of a home.

It's not clear if the victim knew his killer or if this was some kind of road rage incident.