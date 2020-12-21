Woman critically injured, two other vehicles struck by bullets when gunman opens fire in north Houston

The 23-year-old victim was in a vehicle near the intersection of North Shepherd and West Tidwell when she was shot twice.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one woman in critical condition and two other vehicles with bullet holes early Monday.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Kadedra Watson.

She was in a car near the intersection of North Shepherd and West Tidwell when she was shot in the back and arm.

Investigators say Watson and the gunman were going eastbound just before 2 a.m.

The other two vehicles that were struck were heading westbound. No one in those vehicles was hurt.

Police found several rifle casings in the street.







When officers arrived, Watson had already been taken to a nearby hospital in a personal vehicle. She’s since been transferred to another hospital.

Police say she’s expected to survive.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

North Division officers are on a shooting at 600 W. Tidwell and N. Shepherd, where one patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 21, 2020



