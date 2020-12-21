x
I-10 WB closed near Highway 6 after chase suspect struck by car while running from HCSO

It's not clear why they were chasing the suspects, who jumped out of a van and took off on foot.

HOUSTON — Traffic came to a standstill on the Katy Freeway Monday morning when a chase suspect running down the freeway was struck by a car. 

The woman died at the scene, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at 16800 I-10 Katy near Highway 6.

HCSO was chasing a van when it came to a stop and three suspects jumped out and took off running. 

One of them ran onto I-10 and was struck by a vehicle.

The other two suspects were taken into custody.

It's not clear why HCSO was chasing the suspects.

Traffic is backed up on both sides of the Katy Freeway.

We have a crew headed to the scene so check back for more on this developing story. 