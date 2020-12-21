Bodycam footage shows La Marque police officer shooting Joshua Feast | Warning: Video is graphic

The 22-year-old was shot and killed by Officer Jose Santos on Dec. 9. Witnesses said he was shot while trying to run away.

LA MARQUE, Texas — The City of La Marque has released the police bodycam footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened on Dec. 9.

Joshua Feast, 22, was shot and killed by Officer Jose Santos.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We bleeped out profanities and blurred Joshua Feast while he was on the ground.

Investigators said Feast had been a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into recent shootings in La Marque. Feast also had two outstanding felony warrants, including felon in possession of a firearm and felony evading arrest.

La Marque police say on the evening of Dec. 9, surveillance identified a man believed to be Feast near a home on Pirtle Street.

Santos was dispatched to positively identify Feast and arrest him on the outstanding warrants, according LMPD.

When Santos arrived, he saw someone he believed to be Feast leaning into the passenger side of a vehicle.

Bodycam footage shows Officer Santos then quickly exit his vehicle, pull out his gun and fire at Feast as he appears to be running away.

"At the time the round was fired, Feast was positioned with his right back side toward Officer Santos," LMPD said in a statement.

The first 30 seconds of the video has no sound because "when Axon cameras are turned on, the system goes into buffering mode for 30 seconds," city officials explained.

But investigators said Santos called out to Feast, which we don't hear due to the buffering mode, and observed he had a weapon before firing one shot at him.

City officials claim that almost immediately following the shot, the handgun that Feast was holding fell to the ground.

You can see something fall to the ground at about 30 seconds into the video.

Bodycam footage then shows Feast running to a home in the 1000 block of Pirtle and collapsing in the driveway.

Feast could be heard on camera moaning as Officer Santos called for more units.

"Show me your hands, show me your hands, show me your hands," Santos screamed as he walked toward Feast, who was lying on the ground.

Santos asks for medics and tells dispatch to ask the first units on scene to recover the gun Feast dropped in the middle of the street.

At this time, Feast could be soon on bodycam video rolling around on the ground, appearing to be in pain from his gunshot wound. Officer Santos then tells Feast to put his arms out to the side, but Feast does not move.

"Talk to me, Josh," Santos said but there was no response.

Moments later, a crowd started to gather and Santos repeated the call for more units. You can hear a woman screaming and a man yelling at Santos.

"Better get here quick, Step it up. Y'all, back up, back up!" Santos yelled.

Feast was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, but he didn't survive.

The gun that fell from Feast’s hand was recovered by officers and turned over to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office investigators on scene.

Investigators said while Feast was in the ambulance receiving treatment, a second handgun was recovered after it fell from his clothing. The second handgun was also turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.

INDEPENDENT AUTOPSY RESULTS

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, said an autopsy commissioned by the family revealed Feast suffered a single gunshot wound to the upper right back, an injury that is said to be consistent with the accounts of witnesses who said Feast was running away.

"He was a defenseless man who was running away," Crump said. "There was no reason for [Santos] to shoot and kill this young man, who had only turned 22 three weeks ago."

Crump has called for the firing of Santos, but city officials say no employment action can be taken against Santos until an investigation is complete.

"There have been calls from the community for the immediate termination of Officer Santos," said La Marque City Manager Tink Jackson. "If we were to take an employment action on any officer in an officer-involved shooting, or to even begin the administrative investigation before the Sheriff's Office investigation is complete, we could jeopardize the criminal investigation. There is a manner and process in which any personnel actions must be taken, so they comply with the law. That takes time. We ask for your continued patience."

PROTESTS FOR JUSTICE

Days after the deadly shooting, dozens of demonstrators marched from a local food market to the steps of La Marque City Hall, demanding the firing of La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson and Officer Santos.