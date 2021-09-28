US Marshals searching for wanted suspect who escaped and may still be in handcuffs

Officials are looking for Pedro Castillo-Hernandez who was initially in custody for illegal entry.

HOUSTON — U.S. Marshals are searching for a man who they said escaped while in the process of being arrested for violating his probation.

Officials are looking for Pedro Castillo-Hernandez, who was initially in custody for illegal entry. U.S. Marshals said Castillo-Hernandez violated his probation and – while in the process of being taken into custody – escaped.

U.S. Marshals said Castillo-Hernandez was last seen near a gully on Tuesday at I-45 and Dixie Farm Road in southeast Houston. He is described as being Hispanic, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. U.S. Marshals said he has a tattoo on his right arm and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt. Officials said he still may be wearing handcuffs.