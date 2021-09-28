Sisters say they were seriously injured by hit-and-run driver after leaving Houston club

The two sisters were hospitalized. They said they were struck by a car while they were leaving a club last weekend. The driver who hit them didn’t stop.

HOUSTON — Two sisters said they ended up in the hospital after being hit by a car while leaving a Houston club last weekend. Now, they want help finding out who was behind the wheel.

What happened

It happened at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday. The sisters said they were leaving a club near the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Holcombe Boulevard when they were hit from behind.

They said the driver of the car didn't stop after hitting them. De'Nesha Bell said she was knocked unconscious and is still in shock. She said she can't believe someone would do such a thing.

"There were no breaks screeching. There wasn’t a horn," De'Nesha Bell said. "The next thing I know, I woke up in eye surgery."

Both De'Nesha Bell and O'Shanae Bell suffered serious injuries. De'Nesha Bell got about 100 stitches in and around her eye.

"I was lying about 40 feet from her (O'Shanae) in a pool of my own blood," De'Nesha Bell said.

A driver noticed the women laying in the street and called 911.

Possible lead?

The sisters said that just before they were struck, a stranger pulled up to them and asked if they needed a ride. They said they turned him down and now wonder if he's connected to the incident.

"He drove off really fast like he was kind of upset," De'Nesha Bell said.

Speeding problem

The sisters said they were struck by the car on Kilgore Street.

Residents along Bowling Green Street, which intersects with Kilgore, said speeding is a problem they've dealt with for a while, especially on the weekends.

"If you look at it this whole strip ain't nothing but a raceway," John Jackson said. "Something needs to happen before somebody gets killed."

Recovery ahead

The Bell sisters have a long road to recovery. They hope the person responsible for hitting them is caught.

"Whoever it was, I just want them to be found because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. God forbid this to happen to anyone else and it's worse than what has happened to us," De'Nesha Bell said.

O'Shanae Bell was in so much pain she wasn't able to interview with KHOU 11 News on Tuesday.