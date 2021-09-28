Woman dead after robbery suspect carjacks, drags her along street, HPD says

Police said the suspect jumped in the woman's car and drove off, but she was caught in the seatbelt.

HOUSTON — A woman is dead after police say she was carjacked and then dragged by the suspect Tuesday afternoon on the northeast side.

Houston police responded to a robbery call just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Uvalde Road. Police said a suspect went into an auto parts stole and stole some items, including a cell phone.

Northeast officers are at a homicide scene 600 Uvalde. Adult female deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/Qu2vfmuAnX — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 28, 2021

According to police, employees tried to stop him, but he ran across the street to a church, where a woman was inside her car. Police said the suspect jumped in her car and drove off, but the woman was caught in the seatbelt.

Officials said the woman was dragged four or five blocks, and the suspect hit six to seven other vehicles before he stopped.