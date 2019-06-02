HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in solving killing of a Tomball woman who died after being gunned down in her driveway in late January.

Homicide investigators are looking for the person who killed 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza, who was shot as she set up items for a garage sale.

Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the case.

Barraza’s father described her as a “simple, kind and generous person, happily living an amazing life of service.”

“She spent her adult life spreading cheer to all of those around her,” he added.

Barraza and her husband Sergio were involved with the 501st Legion and other groups. Through these groups, they converted a passion for Star Wars into smiles for sick children and adults.

“This brutal act demands justice,” her father said.

The morning Barraza was shot, she was setting up for a garage sale so that she and her husband could have some extra spending money on their trip celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

"I had to trade our fifth anniversary for her funeral," Sergio Barraza, Liz’s husband, said.

Barraza says he and his wife devoted so much time to charity with the 501st Legion, helping kids in hospitals and volunteering at community events. He added that Liz died in the hospital she spent so many hours volunteering at.

“I need justice for Liz,” he said.

The shooting happened Jan. 25 around 6:50 a.m., in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive.

An unknown person, possibly a female, in an older black four-door Nissan Frontier pulled up, exited the vehicle and walked up Barraza's driveway.

The person then shot Barraza multiple times before running away from the scene.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

Investigators say Barraza suffered gunshot wounds to her upper body. Barraza died a day after the shooting.