TOMBALL, Texas — Family and friends gathered Friday night for a vigil to remember a woman who was shot and killed in her own driveway in Tomball last week.

Elizabeth Barazza was shot multiple times by a woman while she was setting up for a garage sale. The killer has not been caught.

All police have to go on is a grainy surveillance video of the encounter.

Michael Richey, the lead investigator for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, was at the vigil Friday night encouraging the public to come forward with any information.

“If it’s a small minute thing, it could be big for the investigation,” Richey said. “You’d want someone you were close with to do this, too. So think about that. Please, if you have anything you feel is helpful to the investigation, contact homicide or myself and let us know.”

Barazza’s father Bob spoke before the crowd as well. Many of the donned Star Wars gear, as Barazza was an avid fan.

Bob said his daughter spent her life spreading cheer to all of those around her, even to strangers. She even made it her mission to pay for the coffee of any law enforcement officer or service member in line at any coffee shop, Bob said.

“We, her family and friends, stand in awe of her strength and determination,” he said.

An online fundraising account is also active if you’d like to donate money to her family. Their goal is to raise money for a reward for information on the killer.

