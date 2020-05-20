One dead, two others injured in shooting in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — At least one person is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting in northeast Houston Wednesday morning.
This happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Landor.
Houston police have responded to the scene. They said two people who were wounded were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions.
No other details have been released at this time. No word on a suspect description.
