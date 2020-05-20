Woman says she shot boyfriend to death in self-defense

The shooting happened at a residence on Kirwin Lane around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman shot her boyfriend to death Tuesday, according to Harris County deputies.

The call came in at about 5:45 p.m. when the woman reported that she shot her boyfriend because he was trying to kill her. Authorities said they believe the woman is 43 years old and the man was 41.

The shooting happened at a residence in the 11200 block of Kirwin Lane, in northwest Harris County. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Beltway 8 and the Northwest Freeway.

It's unclear if the woman has been taken into custody or will be facing charges. Authorities said they found drugs in the house but didn't say what kind or how much.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna