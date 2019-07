HOUSTON — Three people are in custody Wednesday after robbing a cell phone store then leading police in a chase through northwest Houston and Harris County.

Police said the three suspects robbed a Verizon store in the 5200 block of W 34th St. The suspects were located as they were getting away, and that’s when the chase started.

The chase ended near Mills Road and FM 1960 after the suspects bailed.

Air 11

All three were taken into custody.

