Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Houston police say a teenager was shot during a scuffle with an intruder inside his East End home on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported after 9 p.m. at a home in the 7200 block of Dahlia.

Lt. R. Willkens says the 15-year-old victim was home alone at the time. He told investigators someone broke into the house and he was then shot in the face.

The suspect fled the scene. Currently, police do not have a good description of the gunman.

The good news is the victim is expected to survive, Willkens says.