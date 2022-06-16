Teen in custody after man killed in Channelview road rage shooting, HCSO says

The 19-year-old suspect initially left the scene but family members convinced him to surrender, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed in a road rage incident late Wednesday in east Harris County.

A teenage suspect is in custody.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the drivers were heading northbound on Dell Dale Street in Channelview when something sparked a confrontation.

When both vehicles stopped for a traffic light at Woodforest Boulevard, the victim got out of his SUV and approached the driver's side of the suspect's car, according to HCSO. They say that's when the suspect shot him multiple times and sped away.

The man was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital but he didn't survive.

The 19-year-old suspect initially left the scene but family members convinced him to surrender, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

They say he will be charged with murder.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

