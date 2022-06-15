'I have to stay alive' | Victim recalls fighting off man who was trying to sexually assault her

A 26-year-old Manvel woman admits she made the mistake of getting in the car with a stranger, but she said she didn't deserve what happened next.

MANVEL, Texas — With no phone or money, a 26-year-old Manvel woman admits she made the mistake of getting in the car with a stranger, but she said she didn't deserve what happened next.

"He started groping me right here and then groping me down there and after that, I started freaking out," the woman said. "And he's, like, 'just be cool.'"

The woman asked KHOU 11 to keep her identity secret, but not her story.

"He put me in a choke hold," the woman said. "And he started punching me and punching in the face."

She had a fight-or-flight response to the encounter.

"I have to stay alive. I have to keep myself alive," the woman said. "Fight back, fight back."

Manvel police released a sketch of a person of interest from the incident that occurred on June 6. Police said the woman was the victim of aggravated assault and the suspect attempted to sexually assault her. The individual was seen driving a white Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck.

"Over here my bone fracture, I can feel it," the woman said. "Even if I softly touch it hurts."

She's still healing both physically and mentally.

"I was an outgoing person, but I'm not an outgoing person anymore," the woman said. "I'm very closed in. I want to stay home."