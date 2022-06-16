HPD: Man dies after suffering head wound during shootout outside convenience store

Police say a woman was also injured in the shootout but her condition was not known.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shootout erupted right outside a convenience store in northwest Houston late Wednesday, according to police.

This happened just after 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of De Priest Street.

Houston police said the victim was standing outside the store when a man approached him. The victim was showed the man his gun and that’s when they both opened fire on each other.

The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Officers said a woman was also hit during the exchange.

She was transported to a local hospital, but her condition was not released.

No arrests have been made.