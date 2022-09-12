What happened to Taylour Young? Family still searching for answers after the 25-year-old was found dead in his car's trunk nearly a year ago

The case grabbed national attention last year and led investigators more than 250 miles from Houston to Dallas where Young was found dead.

HOUSTON — Nearly a year ago, 25-year-old Taylour Young was found dead in the trunk of his car. Now, his family is still searching for answers.

The case grabbed national attention last year and led investigators more than 250 miles from Houston to Dallas where Young was found dead.

Young’s mother, Tiffany Robinson said she’s searching for justice.

"I've been really numb, still in shock. I have my moments," she said.

Robinson said she’s still trying to figure out why and how her son ended up dead in the trunk of his car.

"For that to happen, I just don’t understand why, I don’t understand," she said.

Taylour went missing last year on December 9.

His car was last seen on surveillance video at the Capitol One Bank on San Felipe Street and South Voss Road. In January, his body and car were found in a Dallas impound lot. A gun was also found in the car.

Robinson said detectives believe her son’s death may have been a suicide, but she doesn't buy that story.

"Who gets in the trunk of their car and kills themselves?" she asked. "I've talked to several church members that were policemen, retired policemen, they say they don’t see that."

Robinson said the autopsy found that her son was shot in the head, but his cause of death was ruled undetermined

"The manner of death could not be determined, straight from the medical examiner's office,” she said.

Robinson said she’s convinced foul play was involved.

“I don’t think that Taylour really drove his car," she said.

She said Taylour’s 2-year-old dog Gigi has helped her through tough times.

“What gets me out the bed is GiGi," Robinson said. "Grandmommy get up, I’m ready to go."

Dallas police have since taken over the investigation. No suspects and no motive have been identified.