'Everyone loved Taylour' | Family, friends want answers after missing Houston man's body found in his trunk in Dallas

Taylour Young, 25, went missing from Houston in early December. On Jan. 10, his body was found in the trunk of his own car at a Dallas impound lot.

HOUSTON — Friends and family members are still trying to figure out why and how Taylour Young’s body ended up in the trunk of his silver Honda Civic in Dallas.

Young, 25, had been missing since Dec. 9, when his car was seen at the Capital One Bank on San Felipe Street and South Voss Road. Surveillance video from the nearby Kroger showed his car passing through the drive-thru ATM. Young's mother, Tiffany Robinson, said she tracked his phone and found it in bushes near the ATM. Robinson said she thinks Young, who also goes by "Gallardo," was running errands on his lunch break when he went missing.

On Monday, Jan. 31, the Houston Police Department reported that the Dallas Police Department found Young's body in an advanced state of decomposition in the trunk of his car at an impound lot in south Dallas on Jan. 19. Investigators said the car was towed from a shopping center in north Dallas on Jan. 10.

"Everyone loved Taylour. It makes no sense why any of this would happen," friend Christian Gorgy said. "Taylour was a superhero to me. Really, I just thought he would come back and would be a great story."

Gorgy said Robinson confirmed the remains were those of her son.

"She (Robinson) told me she saw and confirmed it was him. And to see him in that condition, I can't even imagine how hard it is for her," Gorgy said.

Robinson released a statement saying she was thankful God blessed her with Taylour. She asked for continued prayers and for people to be mindful and respectful of her privacy.

Young's best friend is still trying to wrap his head around the new reality.

"I don’t have my brother anymore and I don’t know how I am going to deal with that. I wish I could have him back," Gorgy said.

In an interview with KHOU 11 News earlier this month, Robinson described her son, a graduate of Sam Houston University, as humble, kind and funny.

“I'm at a loss for words. Who would want to hurt him?" she said. "There’s just too much unanswered."