'I appreciate everyone' | Taylour Young's mother speaks out for the first time since his body was found in Dallas

My normal will NEVER be the same 💔 I appreciate all the inbox messages, texts and phone calls. I have accepted God’s will for TAYLOUR’s life. It’s time for me to heal and move forward. If you know me, you know that I am a straightforward type person. So, I will say this, I know my son is no longer here. I don’t want to keep being reminded. I don’t want to talk about it. I am okay. Do not take this as me being ruled. I am trying to heal the best way I know how. So, if you call, inbox or text me, don’t ask me “how I am doing”. It’s a trigger. It’s an indication that something is “wrong “. God doesn’t make mistakes. I am just trying to be kind in the mist of my pain. Know that I am in good spirit as I move forward with my life without #TaylourYoung 💔🙏💔.