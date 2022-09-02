x
Crime

'I appreciate everyone' | Taylour Young's mother speaks out for the first time since his body was found in Dallas

A month after his disappearance, the 25-year-old's body was found in the trunk of his car at an impound lot. His mother spoke only to KHOU about the aftermath.

HOUSTON — The mother of 25-year-old Taylour Young is speaking publicly for the first time since her son's death.

Young's body was recently found in the trunk of his own car at an impound lot in Dallas. He had been missing from Houston since early December.

His mother, Tiffany Robinson, told KHOU 11 reporter Brittany Ford that she's still trying to process his death. The call she received about her son brought her both peace and despair and she couldn't accept his death immediately.

"I wouldn't say goodbye. I wouldn't," she said. "I asked God for my child, and He gave it to me, so all I can say is, 'Thank you.'"

After a nationwide call to search for Young, Robinson made the trip to Dallas to identify her only son.

"I asked, 'Can I touch him?' And I didn't touch the actual body, but I touched the bag," she said.

The grieving mother has received an abundance of support on social media from those who have been following her son's case. Many people sent her prayers, wished her peace, and are supporting her time to heal.

Robinson also said that last week has felt like a dream, but the community's continued support is helping her through.

"Everyone who hit the 'repost' button and shared it, Everybody who just helped ... I appreciate everyone," she said.

My normal will NEVER be the same 💔 I appreciate all the inbox messages, texts and phone calls. I have accepted God’s will for TAYLOUR’s life. It’s time for me to heal and move forward. If you know me, you know that I am a straightforward type person. So, I will say this, I know my son is no longer here. I don’t want to keep being reminded. I don’t want to talk about it. I am okay. Do not take this as me being ruled. I am trying to heal the best way I know how. So, if you call, inbox or text me, don’t ask me “how I am doing”. It’s a trigger. It’s an indication that something is “wrong “. God doesn’t make mistakes. I am just trying to be kind in the mist of my pain. Know that I am in good spirit as I move forward with my life without #TaylourYoung 💔🙏💔.

Posted by TY Robinson on Monday, February 7, 2022

Robinson said she also found comfort in caring for Taylour's dog, a one-year-old Shepard mix named Gigi. She calls Gigi her "grand dog."

"I call myself 'Grammy,'" she said. "I sing to Gigi. We have our own song because me and Taylour had our own song."

Tiffany Robinson and her family are still waiting for answers on what happened to her son. Dallas police have taken over the case.

Young's cause of death is still under investigation.

"It's just difficult to understand the why and the how and the who and how many people,” she said.

Editor's Note: The following video was uploaded on Feb. 2

