'I appreciate everyone' | Taylour Young's mother speaks out for the first time since his body was found in Dallas

HOUSTON — The mother of 25-year-old Taylour Young is speaking publicly for the first time since her son's death.
Young's body was recently found in the trunk of his own car at an impound lot in Dallas. He had been missing from Houston since early December.
His mother, Tiffany Robinson, told KHOU 11 reporter Brittany Ford that she's still trying to process his death. The call she received about her son brought her both peace and despair and she couldn't accept his death immediately.
"I wouldn't say goodbye. I wouldn't," she said. "I asked God for my child, and He gave it to me, so all I can say is, 'Thank you.'"
After a nationwide call to search for Young, Robinson made the trip to Dallas to identify her only son.
"I asked, 'Can I touch him?' And I didn't touch the actual body, but I touched the bag," she said.
The grieving mother has received an abundance of support on social media from those who have been following her son's case. Many people sent her prayers, wished her peace, and are supporting her time to heal.
Robinson also said that last week has felt like a dream, but the community's continued support is helping her through.
"Everyone who hit the 'repost' button and shared it, Everybody who just helped ... I appreciate everyone," she said.
Robinson said she also found comfort in caring for Taylour's dog, a one-year-old Shepard mix named Gigi. She calls Gigi her "grand dog."
"I call myself 'Grammy,'" she said. "I sing to Gigi. We have our own song because me and Taylour had our own song."
Tiffany Robinson and her family are still waiting for answers on what happened to her son. Dallas police have taken over the case.
Young's cause of death is still under investigation.
"It's just difficult to understand the why and the how and the who and how many people,” she said.
