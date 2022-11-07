Father shot 2 suspects attempting rob vehicle with infants in the back seat, HCSO says

Deputies say the father had his two infants in the back seat when the would-be robbers tried opening the doors of their car.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in the hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery of a family, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just after midnight Monday after a family pulled into their driveway in the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive in north Harris County.

Investigators say the family had just gotten home when two suspects tried to open the doors of the car, while two infants were sitting in the back seat.

The father, who happened to be armed, fired several rounds, hitting both suspects, according to deputies.

The would-be robbers were then picked up by someone and dropped off at the hospital, investigators say.

No one with the family was injured in the botched robbery.

Investigators say they're gathering evidence and surveillance video to make sure all the details check out.

Meanwhile, both suspects are in the hospital and expected to survive.

Deputies did not give any additional details, but say the suspects may be juveniles.