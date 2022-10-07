Woman shot and killed while backing out of driveway in SE Houston, police say

Police say the woman fell out of the vehicle as it kept driving in reverse until crashing into a curb.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot and killed while backing out of her driveway on the southeast side, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened Saturday evening in the 5200 block of Fairgreen Lane near the South Acres/Crestmont Park neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of a woman who had been shot. When they arrived, they say they discovered a woman in her 30s on the ground deceased.

Homicide investigators say she was shot in the chest while backing out of a driveway in a black Mercedes-Benz.

As the woman fell out of the car, the vehicle was still in gear at the time of the shooting, driving down the street before crashing into a pile of trash and a mailbox.