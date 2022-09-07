Man shot and killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

The man was shot and killed during a possible botched drug deal, according to police.

HOUSTON — A man was fatally shot during what Houston police are describing as a possible botched drug deal.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex off 3950 Hollister Road in northwest Houston before 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say they were responding to the shooting call when they discovered a man shot in the upper body. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Commander Johnson with HPD says the victim was arguing with another man, when the suspect then pulled out a gun and chased him prior to the shooting.

Johnson says police believe a drug deal was involved in the dispute.