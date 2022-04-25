3 suspects in custody, accused of robbing armored car courier at gunpoint last month

Malinda Cruz, Randy Long and Carl Johnson are all facing charges in connection with the March 23 robbery of a Brinks courier at the Comerica Bank off FM 1960.

Example video title will go here for this video

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from reports when the crime happened.

Malinda Cruz, 35, Randy Long, 30, and Carl Johnson, 34, are all charged with aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery. All are charged with aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery. Long and Johnson are also charged with aiding and abetting the discharge of firearm.

Long and Johnson had been in custody for a while, but Cruz was taken into custody on Friday.

The charges stem from a robbery that happened on March 23.

Authorities said a Brinks armored car courier was servicing an ATM at the Comerica Bank at 855 FM 1960 when Long and Johnson approached him with a gun. Shots were fired and the courier shot Johnson in the thigh, according to investigators. Long and Johnson were able to get away.

Authorities said Cruz was the lookout and getaway driver.

Long and Johnson are expected to make a court appearance soon. Cruz saw a judge for the first time on Monday.

According to the indictment, Johnson also robbed a courier at a Bank of America in Houston on Jan. 7. Authorities said he flashed a gun and stole money from the courier.

"Aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm and aiding and abetting the brandishing of a firearm carry minimums of 10 and seven years, respectively, and up to life which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed," according to FBI Houston.