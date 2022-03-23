HCSO: Suspects on the run after attempted armored truck robbery at N Harris Co bank

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said gunfire was exchanged between the armored truck operators and the suspects, but no one was hit.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for several suspects who allegedly attempted to rob an armored truck Wednesday at a bank in north Harris County.

This happened at a Comerica Bank in the 800 block of W. FM 1960 near Red Oak Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said gunfire was exchanged between the armored truck operators and the suspects, but no one was hit.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw dozens of evidence markers around the bank and the suspects' vehicle appeared to be shot at multiple times.

No other details have been given on this incident or the suspects at large.

