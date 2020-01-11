Suspect identified in shooting over 'social media beef' that killed 16-year-old, injured 2 others

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kenny Garrett. He has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

HOUSTON — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 24-year-old man who Houston police said killed a teenager and injured two other people in a shooting over "social media beef" in southwest Houston.

The shooting took place on Oct. 26 in the 10800 block of Sharpview Drive.

According to court documents, two cousins had met up to fight when Garrett pulled up to the scene in a red Chrysler 200 and started shooting. Witnesses said he fired at least 15 shots.

Mareja Pratt, 16, was killed. Her sister Dakambrie Pratt, 20, and Anthony Thornabar, 32, suffered gunshot wounds, but both are expected to survive.

Garrett drove away after the shooting in his Chrysler with three other women.

Those women later identified him as the shooter to investigators, court documents revealed.