Police are chasing a suspect or suspects in a pickup truck out of northeast Houston.

The suspects fled from a bank near FM 2100 and FM 1960 when the chase began, according to police. It's unknown what the suspects are accused of.

The suspects went northbound on I-69/Eastex Freeway past the Kingwood area before turning around and heading back toward town.

As of 6:15 a.m. the chase was near the 610 Loop still moving southbound on I-69. The suspects then went eastbound on I-10 the East Freeway.

As of 6:20 a.m. the suspect's truck got stuck in a ditch Lyons near Cress in east Houston. He or she then jumped out and ran away.

He's not yet in custody.

