HOUSTON — Three suspects were arrested Thursday night after a chase that started in northeast Houston and traveled 120 miles before ending with a wreck in east Houston.

Harris County Precinct 1 attempted to stop a pickup just after 8 p.m. Thursday at W. Mount Houston Road and TC Jester. The driver of the pickup took off and drove from the south side to the northeast side, Baytown to the West Loop, before crashing just north of the East Freeway.

Officials said eight crashes happened as a result of the chase that last for more than an hour and a half. A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy, one woman and three children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects ran from the scene but were arrested a short time later.

