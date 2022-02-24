Suspect identified in deadly shooting of San Jacinto Pct. 1 deputy constable at PlazAmericas mall

A law enforcement source has identified the suspect as 35-year-old Czyz Deonte Harrison.

HOUSTON — A law enforcement source has identified the man accused of killing San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Deputy Neil Adams.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Czyz Deonte Harrison, according to the law enforcement source.

Before the shooting, KHOU 11 learned Harrison was inside one of the stores in PlazAmericas posting pictures to social media.

On Instagram, there are pictures from inside a store, uploaded right before the shooting on what was his 35th birthday.

We're learning more about the suspect who @houstonpolice say shot and killed San Jacinto County Pct 1 Constable Deputy Neil Adams. Law enforcement sources tell @KHOU he is Czyz Harrison, 35. Before the shooting, Harrison was inside a store posting pictures on social media #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/F3wSIUEEJU — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) February 25, 2022

Harrison is seen in the same blue trench coat described in police radio traffic heard on Broadcastify.

“Five-foot-tall male, stocky build, blue trench coat, white jeans, red shoes," scanner audio said.

Harrison is no stranger to the police. He’s got a criminal history that goes back at least a decade.

Court records show convictions for evading arrest, weapons and drugs.

And now he is accused of killing Deputy Adams.

“We lost one of our heroes, he was a good man," said Constable Roy Rogers, at a press conference Wednesday night.

Adams was shot and killed while working an extra job at PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown mall, after investigators say Harrison got a hold of his gun. Harrison was then shot and killed by responding police.

For the family of Deputy Adams, it’s a loss that’s hard to describe.

His wife, DeeDee Adams, who also serves as San Jacinto County’s Treasurer, says her husband only wanted to protect and serve.

“My husband always said you can be a sheep or a sheepdog, and I want everyone to pray for all the sheepdogs out there protecting everybody. They get a bad wrap," said DeeDee. "They just want to protect. That’s what they want to do in their heart and everybody’s turned their back on them and everybody should pray for all of them because they are here for you."

Funeral services for Deputy Adams are still pending.