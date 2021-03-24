Domestic violence suspect dies after being hit by vehicle while running from deputies

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect ran when deputies arrived and was struck by a vehicle on Greenhouse Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while running from deputies in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a family violence call in the 5750 block of Greenhouse Road just after noon. When they arrived, they said the suspect ran.

According to investigators, the suspect was hit with a Taser by deputies, but it was ineffective. The suspect then ran onto Greenhouse Road, according to authorities.

Deputies said the man was hit by a vehicle that was heading southbound on Greenhouse. The suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who struck the suspect remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Initial reports say the suspect was choking his girlfriend and pushed her up against a wall.