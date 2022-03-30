Suspect arrested in Ohio, charged with murder of Baytown grandmother

Damere Ferguson was charged with murder and is awaiting extradition to Harris County after being arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Baytown grandmother, according to court documents.

Damere Ferguson, 18, was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 23 after an anonymous tip.

Ferguson is charged with the murder of 55-year-old Roxann Innis, who family say may have been targeted.

"Don't know the person, never seen them before," said Ashely Green, Innis' niece, when we spoke with her over the weekend. "In the video you see them coming up to her doorstep and seven minutes later police said someone called and they found her deceased in the road."

Video from a doorbell camera shows Innis walk outside the home after the suspect knocked on her door on March 8.

Baytown police say Innis was found with a gunshot wound to the head after Ferguson lured her outside to check for damage to her car and then allegedly shot and killed her.

Court documents say that Ferguson went to Innis' house on Ohio Street in Baytown after stealing her car.

Ferguson now faces a felony murder charge. No word on a motive has been given.

Green said the family is still trying to piece together the why.

“They didn't go in the house," Green said. "She was lying in front of her vehicle, there was nothing missing from the car, car didn't look like it was bothered.”

Green said Innis lived alone at the home for the past couple of years and that she was a local businesswoman known in the community.

“Her and my aunts all grew up here," Green said. "So this is a familiar area for all of us. They grew up in this neighborhood."

Green said Innis was a mother of four, a grandmother and a sister.