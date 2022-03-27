Baytown firefighters spring into action to help control Das Goat Fire in Medina County

Strike Team 122 has been working for the last two weeks on fires in Atascosa and Medina counties.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A new fire raging in Medina County, which is just west of San Antonio, has prompted mandatory evacuations.

State officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, are heading to the area. On Sunday, Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 16 Texas counties, including Medina.

Even local crews, such as the Baytown Fire Department, are jumping in to help.

Members of Baytown FD are part of a team that has been fighting fires across the state for the last two weeks. In all, there are about 200 firefighters battling the fire.

The firefighters are members of a 16-person team that's working tirelessly to help contain the fire. At last check, Das Goat Fire had burned more than 1,000 acres. It's forcing evacuations and threatening homes.

“The reason why we’re here is red flag conditions,” Baytown FD's Alfred Duran said. “It kind of primes everything to be ready to burn.”

Strike Team 122 has been working for the last two weeks on fires in Atascosa and Medina counties.

“We’ve got several departments within the counties, of the Houston counties, that all come together, so it’s neat to see. We’re used to helping. We’re all firefighters,” Duran said.

The deployment of Strike Team 122 has been extended in order to help contain the fire.

“People are always grateful. It’s always that way. People are always grateful to have a team of this size, this amount of trucks,” Duran said.

Along with the disaster declaration, Abbott also implored residents to listen to the orders.

“There will be people protecting your property constantly but do everything you can to save your own life,” Abbott said.

Even after several intense weeks and long nights ahead, Duran and the team aren't wavering in their duty.

“It’s an honor to actually come out here and help everyone,” Duran said.