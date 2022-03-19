Baytown police looking for person of interest in murder of 55-year-old woman

The family of the victim, who has been identified as Roxann Russell Inniss, believes she may have been targeted.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police are searching for a person of interest believed to be tied to the murder of a 55-year-old woman.

The department released doorbell footage of the suspect, seen walking up to the woman’s front porch minutes before she was found dead in front of her home. The family of the victim, who has been identified as Roxann Russell Inniss, believes she may have been targeted.

"Don't know the person, never seen them before. In the video you see them coming up to her doorstep and seven minutes later police said someone called and they found her deceased in the road,” said the woman's niece, Ashely Green.

The video was captured around 7 p.m. on March 8 at her home on Ohio Street. Green said the video shows her aunt walk outside the home. She said it was too dark to see anything else.

Police say Russell Inniss’ body was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Green said the family is still trying to piece together the why.

“They didn't go in the house," she said. "She was lying in front of her vehicle, there was nothing missing from the car, car didn't look like it was bothered.”

Green said her aunt lived alone at the home for the past couple of years. She said she was a local businesswoman known in the community.

“Her and my aunts all grew up here, so this is a familiar area for all of us. They grew up in this neighborhood," she said.

She said her aunt was a mother of four, a grandmother and a sister.

“She was our light and to know that our light has been taken. It’s just a lot," Green said.

Her family is hoping someone will recognize the person seen in the video and come forward.

"Someone heard something saw something we would just want them to understand if it was their family member,” said Green.