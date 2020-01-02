HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect has been charged in the March 2019 murder of a convenience store clerk in northwest Harris County.

Marcus Kenneth Cox-Davis, 20, is charged with capital murder. Cox-Davis was arrested in November 2019 for aggravated robbery and was one of two suspects whose DNA samples were taken where they were booked into the Harris County Jail. He was released on Dec. 20, 2019.

Cox-Davis is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Donna Pena, a mother of two and the store clerk at a Shell gas station at 11999 Perry Road near Cypress Creek Parkway.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said two masked men robbed the gas station where Pena was working on March 8, 2019. Officials believed the two men are responsible for 5 to 10 other robberies.

Deputies said the suspect who shot Pena was wearing a blue “NAVY” hoodie. The hoodie was recovered in the subdivision behind the gas station. Investigators on Tuesday said a DNA report linked Cox-Davis to the blue “NAVY” hoodie. He was arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Fort Bend County.

A second suspect has not yet been charged.

