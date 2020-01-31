MONT BELVIEU, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from when DeAndre Arnold appeared on the Ellen Show. For the video of him being invited to the Oscars, click on the YouTube embed below.

Matthew A. Cherry, the creator of the Oscar-nominated short film "Hair Love," and former NBA player Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union, who are producers of the animated film, have invited Texas high school student DeAndre Arnold to the award ceremony. Arnold's school suspended him and said he wouldn't be allowed to walk at his graduation in the spring unless he cut his dreadlocks.

"We love the way that you carry yourself and we wanted to do something special for you," Wade told Arnold. "You and your mother Sandy are the official guests of the Oscar-nominated team behind 'Hair Love' at the 2020 Academy Awards."

Cherry also told Arnold that Dove will "provide full wardrobe and glam for the big night" for both him and his mom.

