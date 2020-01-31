HOUSTON — Texas Crime Stoppers is looking to the public for tips on the whereabouts of a Houston-area man wanted for multiple crimes, including child trafficking.

The Texas Department of Public Safety recently added Willie James Brumfield, 20, to the "Texas 10 Most Wanted" fugitive list.

According to Crime Stoppers, Brumfield is wanted for trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. Brumfield has been wanted since March 2018.

Authorities said he is known to frequent areas on the west side of Houston as well as areas in northeastern Fort Bend County. He also has ties to the New Orleans area.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for his arrest and/or charging.

DPS describes the suspect as being six feet, two inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. You can see his wanted bulletin here for updates on his potential arrest.

Texas Crime Stoppers notes that to be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

"DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website."

Houston Crime Stoppers is also offering a separate $5,000 reward for his arrest if the tip is made via their hotline or website.

