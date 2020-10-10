Suspect, 19, arrested after man fatally stabbed during bar fight in Conroe

Osman Gustavo Membreno, 19, is charged with murder following a fight between to groups at the Michelada El Patio.

CONROE, Texas — A man is being held without bond after he was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing at a bar in Montgomery County, according to the Conroe Police Department.

Osman Gustavo Membreno, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Jorge Galeas Jr, 24.

Conroe police were sent to the HCA Conroe Hospital in response to an assault call at 12:30 a.m. Friday. At the time, Gustavo was still alive. He’d been brought to the hospital by several friends.

Investigators said Galeas and several friends were at the Michelada El Patio at 2017 N. Frazier when they got into a conflict with another group, which included Membreno.

Both groups reportedly have a history with each other and a large fight broke out in the parking lot. At some point, Membreno is accused of stabbing the victim in the chest.

Police said several employees and other bar patrons witnessed the fight. Investigators were quickly able to identify Membrano as a suspect. A warrant was issued and Membreno was taken into custody.

Galeas succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at 3 a.m., police said.

Membreno is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.