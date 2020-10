Houston police said the driver of the SUV is trapped inside the vehicle.

HOUSTON — A driver died after an SUV and a big rig were involved in a crash on the 610 East Loop near the Ship Channel Bridge Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes. All mainlanes are shut down as of 2 p.m.

Houston police said the driver of the SUV is trapped inside the vehicle.