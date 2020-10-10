Human bones found by survey crew in northeast Houston

It’s believed the remains had been there for quite some time, and the cause of death is unclear.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after bones found in the Eastex area were confirmed to be human remains.

The discovery was made Saturday in the 2600 block of Woodard Street.

Investigators said a survey team was walking the property line and came across the bones. It’s believed the remains had been there for quite some time.

The medical examiner’s office is headed to the scene. Researchers will need to determine the age and gender of the remains.

Right now, it’s unclear whether the person died from natural causes.

