HOUSTON — Several people were arrested early Saturday morning after an investigation into illegal street racing across the Houston area.

Police said car clubs and street takeover crews tried shutting the intersection of Reed Road and MLK early Saturday morning to do donuts in the middle in the street. Bystanders were nearby watching and recording.

Police said numerous people were arrested and charged and at least five cars were impounded. The charges of those arrested range from DWI to felony evasion.

The Houston Police Department along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies said they have been working an operation to arrest individuals involved in illegal activities while operating motor vehicles.

The investigation is still ongoing.

