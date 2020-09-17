Suspected carjacker shot after trying to take SUV with woman in passenger seat, Houston police say

It appears the SUV's owner fired through the front windshield to stop the theft.

HOUSTON — A would-be carjacker is in critical condition after he was shot while trying to take an SUV with a woman still in the passenger seat, Houston police said.

Lt. J. Yi with the Houston Police Department said the attempted carjacking and shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 15600 block of the Eastex Freeway.

A man driving a pickup that appeared to be involved in a wreck pulled into a gas station and got out. He then allegedly approached a man and woman in a small Mitsubishi SUV who were pumping gas.

Witnesses told police the suspect got in the SUV’s driver seat, with the woman still inside, and then tried to leave. That’s when the man outside the SUV opened fire on the suspect.

The suspect was wounded multiple times and got out of the SUV, which rolled backwards, and then he walked around the back of the gas station where he collapsed. Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect's identity has not been released.