HCSO: Driver wanted after pedestrian left in the middle of roadway during hit-and-run crash

Deputies do not have a description of the fleeing vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a pedestrian Wednesday who was crossing the eastbound mainlanes of west FM 1960 in north Harris County.

The pedestrian, who deputies identified as a 60-year-old man, had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight. He is expected to survive.

According to investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the man -- who did not walk where a crosswalk was provided -- was hit by an unknown dark-colored vehicle in the 400 block of FM 1960 near Cypress Station Drive.

Lifeflight has transported a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the scene. District 1 and traffic are investigating. If you have any information please contact HCSO vehicular crimes division. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D1Patrol @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol pic.twitter.com/TWfPXS9gB1 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) September 17, 2020

Witnesses said the driver didn't stop nor attempted to turn around to help the injured man.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and investigators are hoping there is enough evidence to help them get a description of the vehicle involved.

But if you have any information on this scene that could help deputies locate the driver, please call HCSO Vehicular Crime Division.