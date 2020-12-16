HCSO: One dead, one injured in shooting near North Freeway

This happened just before 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Barren Springs and Ella.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One man was killed and another was wounded during a shooting near the North Freeway in north Harris County Wednesday afternoon.

This happened just before 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Barren Springs and Ella. According to investigators, a man and woman were in a vehicle in a parking lot when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and started shooting.

Both people in the victims' car were hit. A 36-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were struck multiple times. The man was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands and is stable.

The suspects took off and their car was later found on Sunset Prairie.

Investigators are talking to witnesses to try to determine exactly what happened. They're also trying to determine if cameras captured any clues.

This is a developing story. Check back for any updates.