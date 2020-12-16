Suspect barricaded inside Katy-area home, gunshot heard

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — SWAT has responded to a scene where a suspect has barricaded themselves inside of a home in the Katy area Wednesday morning.
This started when Harris County deputies were attempting to execute a felony warrant in the 20400 block of Chapel Glen near Fry Road and Westgreen.
Deputies said a gunshot was heard at the scene but did not provide further details.
The scene is contained to the home and there is no threat to the area at large, deputies said.
Expect a large police presence and avoid the area.