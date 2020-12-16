Suspect wanted for Denver murder believed to be in Houston area

Gregory Stapleton, 37, is wanted for first degree murder in the stabbing of Richard Ford III at St. Elizabeth's Church in Denver on Sept. 8.

HOUSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of murder in Denver who they believe may be in the Houston area.

Gregory Stapleton, 37, is wanted for first degree murder in the stabbing of Richard Ford III at St. Elizabeth's Church in Denver on Sept. 8. Police said the two men were involved in a fight while in the lunch line.

Investigators believe Stapleton could be in the Houston area. He is described as a Black male, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say he may be armed and dangerous.