Serial robber believed to have hit at least 7 Houston stores since November

Houston police said the man enters the stores and acts like he's going to buy something before threatening the clerks with a gun and getting away with money.

HOUSTON — Houston police said they believe one man is responsible for at least seven robberies in the area since early November.

All of the crimes were committed in a similar fashion, police said.

According to investigators, the man entered a store in the 11000 block of S. Wilcrest at about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. They said he approached the clerk and acted like he was going to buy something, but instead told the cashier that he had a gun and flashed the handle from his waistband. The employee handed over the money and the suspect left.

Here's surveillance video of the robbery of the store on Wilcrest:

Police said the same man is responsible for this robbery that happened on Dec. 5 at a store on Westheimer:

The suspect is described as being Black and about 35 to 45 years old. Police said he is about 6 feet, 2 inches to 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 to 190 pounds with a dark complexion and a medium build.