5 serial pharmacy robbery suspects arrested after getting caught in the act, HPD says

HPD investigators said they think the group could be responsible for as many as 10 pharmacy robberies in the area.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Department investigators said one vehicle has possibly led them to the capture of five serial pharmacy robbers.

Early Wednesday, HPD Gang Division officers along with members of the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Texas Department of Public Safety were conducting surveillance on a vehicle they said they believed to be involved in several pharmacy robberies in Houston and surrounding areas.

Around 3 a.m., authorities said they saw five suspects commit an armed robbery at the CVS at SH 99 and Kingsland Boulevard. They said they saw the suspects run out of the store and get in the vehicle they were watching.

Police said undercover officers followed the vehicle, and while they were in pursuit, one of the suspects fired a shot at an unmarked HPD vehicle. The vehicle was struck, but no officers were injured.

HPD patrol vehicles got involved in the chase and attempted to pull the suspects over but they continued to drive way, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect vehicle struck a curb during the pursuit and flipped in the 31000 block of the Northwest Freeway feeder road.

HPD said five suspects were arrested, including three 17-year-olds, and two juveniles (15 and 16). One of the 17-year-olds was taken to an area hospital due to injuries from the crash. HPD said all five are facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery and felony evading.

Investigators said they believe the suspects could be responsible for 10 other pharmacy robberies in the area. They're not releasing the information about the other robberies until the group is formally charged.